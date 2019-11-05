Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Barroso Ditched Her Typical Uniform for a Sparkly Red Gown

Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, knows how to dress for a red carpet. No, she’s not an actress or model who lives and breathes cocktail attire-clad photo ops, but she’s been accompanying Damon to premieres and awards shows for about 15 years now.

Barroso has the red carpet down to a simple science: LBD + a smile. She rarely steps out in anything other than black, but she broke that (likely subconscious) rule on Monday evening when she arrived at the premiere Ford v Ferrari in a long-sleeved, glittering red gown that reached past her knees. The mother of four paired the statement-making dress with a pair of embellished black satin ankle-strap pumps. Barroso wore her long dark locks in an elevated braid trailing down the length of her back.

Damon complemented his wife’s bold look with a subdued black suit and matching shirt.

Barroso and Damon have been married for nearly 14 years. They share three daughters: Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, and Stella, 9. Barroso also has a 20-year-old daughter, Alexia, from a previous marriage. Over the summer, Damon paid tribute to all four girls with a series of tattoos on his right bicep.