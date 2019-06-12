Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Barroso Followed the Implicit Dress Code at the Men in Black Premiere

When you’re attending a premiere of a movie called Men in Black, it’s implied that you should wear black, right? And if you're a man, it's kind of a requirement, yeah? This is the age-old question. As someone who has yet to be invited to the premiere of any MIB property, I can’t authoritatively comment on the politics of the dress code, but I think it’s a safe assumption … ?

Anyway, Matt Damon attended the premiere of Men in Black: International on Tuesday, and brought along his eternal plus-one, wife Luciana Barroso. Where Damon faltered in terms of dress code (a navy suit, really?), Barroso flourished, walking the carpet in a glamorous black halter dress and matching sandals.

The mother of four wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail brushing her left shoulder and accessorized with a thin silver choker and delicate dangling earrings.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Of course, this isn’t exactly the first time Luciana has worn black on a red carpet …

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

RELATED: Matt Damon's Wife Luciana Barroso Totally Upstaged Him in the Sexiest LBD

So maybe her outfit was chosen as less of an adherence to an implicit dress code, and more of a natural gravitation toward the color black? I suppose we’ll never know — but intentions aside, she looks out of this world.