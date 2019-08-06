Matt Damon Paid the Sweetest Tribute to His and Wife Luciana Barroso's Four Daughters

Family is Matt Damon’s top priority — and if you have any doubt about that, just take a look at his arm.

The Oscar winner recently met with beloved L.A. tattoo artist Daniel Winter (favorite of stars like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend) to expand the artistic landscape of his right bicep.

Damon’s arm already bore a cursive “Lucy” for wife Luciana Barroso, but with Winter's help he added four smaller cursive names in lower-case letters, those of his and Barroso’s four daughters: Alexia, 20 (from Barroso’s previous marriage to Arbello Barroso), Isabella, 13, Gia, 10, and Stella, 8.

Stone shared a photo of the actor’s new ink on Monday, along with a photo of the two of them meeting.

Though his latest set of tats makes a touching statement alone, it looks like he’s leaving the truly headline-grabbing body art to childhood friend Ben Affleck. Affleck’s much-discussed back tat found a supporter in Damon, who told Trevor Noah in 2018, “It's not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back. I support him in all of his artistic expression.”