Matt Damon Rocks a Swoon-Worthy Ponytail, Just in Time for #ManCrushMonday

It looks like Matt Damon is well on his way to joining Hollywood's man bun club. On Thursday, the star attended a press conference for his upcoming film The Great Wall in Beijing in a very lumberjack-chic look that caused the rest of us to swoon over his longer layers, which he had tied into a ponytail. He sent Twitter into a frenzy—his new 'do got its very own account, shortly after its initial sighting, and it tweeted out gold statements like, "I may be shocking at first, but I grow on you. Or more specifically on Matt Damon."

This is the longest we've ever seen his hair, and there's definitely enough length to tie back into a man bun, which would pose some serious competition to the versions rocked by Jared Leto, Harry Styles, and Leonardo DiCaprio among many others. Whether or not he joins the existing trend or sparks a new one, there's no denying that Damon looks just fine either way.

