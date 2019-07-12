Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Packed on the PDA While on Vacation in Italy

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood — there’s no doubt about it. What separates them from their portmanteau-touting peers (the Brangelinas and Bennifers of eras bygone), however, is Barroso’s considerable anonymity. After dating actresses like Minnie Driver and Winona Ryder, Damon made a point of only romantically pursuing “civilians" — a descriptor befitting of his wife of 14 years.

Though they’re no doubt busy raising their four daughters amid the demands of Damon’s industry, the longtime couple manage to find time for themselves. In fact, this week they even snuck in a European vacation.

Damon and Barroso coordinated in Portofino on Friday — the former in a black tee, matching pants, a baseball cap, and beige flip flops, and the latter in a sexy black cut-out maxidress accessorized with oversize gold hoop earrings, a delicate necklace, and matching flip flops. Damon grinned widely as the pair held hands on an evening stroll.

We'll choose to believe Luciana and Matt matched their outfits on purpose.