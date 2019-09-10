Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Stepped Out In Coordinated Outfits

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are a perfectly matched pair — and it even shows in their sartorial choices.

The couple stepped out together at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his upcoming film Ford v Ferrari in coordinated red carpet outfits. Damon wore an all-black suit, while Barroso took her classic LBD and gave it a colorful twist, opting for a long floral-printed skirt combined with a black bodice.

Damon and Barroso were joined at the premiere by the film's other stars, including Christian Bale, Caitriona Balfe, and Jon Bernthal.

It's not the first time the married couple has coordinated their outfits — they've made appearances together in matching black ensembles, on and off the red carpet, and Barroso, in particular, has shown a penchant for a classic black dress.

And who can blame her when she manages to make the LBD look so good every single time?