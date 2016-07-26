Watch Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel Lose It as They Share Their Feelings During Couples Therapy

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon are at it again. Couples counseling, that is. The two stars have been famously joke-feuding for years on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and decided it was time to see a professional last September. Unfortunately, the session didn't solve many issues (and resulted in an awkward, violent hug). And then things got worse when Damon bribed his friend Ben Affleck to sneak him onto Kimmel's live Oscar special in February. "I feel Bat-trayed by Batman," Kimmel said.

Well, this week they ended up back at counseling because it was court-ordered, Damon explained to the therapist. For the last 14 years, Kimmel has ended his show by saying "Apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time."

"I've never met someone who is so horrible with time management," Damon said, unloading his feelings. "You invite me every day, you say I'm going to be on the show, and I've never been on the show." He revealed that took matters into his own hands and now lives at the studio where the show is filmed.

Kimmel then brought up the time that Damon tied him up and taped his mouth shut in order to take over the show. "I snapped, which I do," said Damon. "So I'm supposed to have a snapper around?" Kimmel asked.

The therapist, Paul Kundinger, then suggested the two try art therapy and draw how they feel about each other. Well, their sketches ended up making them both break character and burst into laughter. Watch the clip above to see what made them laugh so hard.