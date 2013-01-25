Matt Damon Hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres's Cover Girl Search, and More!

1. Matt Damon hijacked Jimmy Kimmel last night with the help of a few friends (ahem, Ben Affleck). [People]

2. Ellen DeGeneres is launching a search for the next Cover Girl! [Ellen]

3. Thom Browne was named this year's recipient of the Pratt Visionary Award. [The Cut]

4. Amy Poehler posted a new "Ask Amy" video in which she discusses her favorite topic, sleep. [YouTube]

5. The force is being passed on to J.J. Abrams. He will direct the next Star Wars trilogy. [EW]

6. Watch Allison Williams's impression of the Duchess of Cambridge. [HuffPo]