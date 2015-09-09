Matt Damon Looks Sexy in a Shirtless Photo from the Set of Bourne 5

It's been eight years since Matt Damon last transformed into Jason Bourne, and now he's back looking better than ever. The producer of the fifth installment of the Bourne franchise, Frank Marshall, tweeted the first photo of Damon from the set and it doesn't disappoint. "First day of principal photography complete and happy to report, BOURNE is back!" he wrote alongside a shirtless snap of the actor.

First day of principal photography complete and happy to report, BOURNE is back! #Bourne2016 pic.twitter.com/ncIILnGKWr — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) September 8, 2015

In the picture, we see a very buff Damon covered in grime as he wraps his hands in preparation for a possible brawl. Who exactly he's fighting we don't yet know, but last time we saw the CIA super agent he was on the run from the U.S. Government. Bourne 5 is currently untitled, but fans can expect to see the ripped actor return to theaters in July 2016.

In case you can't wait until then, watch Matt Damon in the trailer for The Martian here:

