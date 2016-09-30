Watch Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Hilariously Fight for Tom Brady’s Friendship

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have one of the most beloved bromances in Hollywood, but there’s another Boston man whom they may like even better than each other: Tom Brady.

The Massachusetts natives are obsessed with Brady (deemed by the duo as “the greatest quarterback who ever walked the Earth”) and they can’t seem to agree upon who is more adored by the football star.

The actors teamed up with the NFL star for charity in a hilarious video to auction off a fun night in Boston with the trio. In the clip, Damon and Affleck bicker over the athlete (who is running late to the video conference) and discuss the campaign.

“It’s going to be an amazing night. We’ll hang out, we’ll talk sports or politics, or maybe Tom could tell you what his favorite movie of all time is,” Damon says. “Or maybe he’ll tell you about the time you pressured him into making him wear a Jason Bourne T-shirt. It was really uncomfortable for everyone,” Affleck, 44, claps back.

He then proceeds to compare the cleft in his chin to that in Brady’s. Damon responds with heat: “Let me tell you something: If your chin was anything like Tom’s, that Batman movie of yours would have made about $4 million because the only part recognizable of you is that big ugly chin."

RELATED: Ben Affleck Celebrates National Best Friends Day with a Collage of Matt Damon

Brady slips into the conference call unnoticed by the duo who continue to fight over his friendship, much to his amusement. For $10, the quarterback explains, you receive a chance to win a night out with the stars, and every donation benefits “three great causes”: Affleck’s Eastern Congo Initiative, Damon’s Water.org project, and the TB12 Foundation.

“I can’t wait to meet you and tell you which one of these guys I actually like better,” he jokes. Watch the video at top, and visit omaze.com/boston to enter.