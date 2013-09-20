Matt Bomer's Twitter Fans Have REALLY Strong Opinions About His Career Choices

Image zoom Simon Russell/Getty

You can't blame Matt Bomer for having such a devoted Twitter fan base; have you seen those crystal blue eyes? Just weeks after the White Collar star spoke out about Change.org's petition to cast both himself and Alexis Bledel as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele for the movie adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey (Charlie Hunnam and Dakota Johnson have secured the roles), news broke that Bomer will instead star as the silver screen icon, Montgomery Clift, in the upcoming biopic, Monty Clift. According to ET Online, the film will focus on a young Clift as he falls in love with Elizabeth Taylor after the two starred in the 1951 drama-turned-classic A Place in the Sun. Following the announcement, fans took to Twitter to relay (vent?) their feelings of Bomer's next career role; while some of them varied with excitement, fans are still upset that Bomer will not be taking on the role of the infamous Christian Grey. Scroll down to see all of their reactions!

Fans didn't get their wish to see him dominate FSoG,instead Matt Bomer has opted to take on a rather different icon. http://t.co/gJxkPcJI0U — only me (@docdoudou) September 19, 2013

Matt Bomer to play Monty Clift, who is not Christian Grey: http://t.co/8hbErFwbVY — I Watch Stuff (@IWatchStuff) September 19, 2013

Can matt bomer please play Christian grey instead of the other guy — presley salvatore (@presley_raine) September 19, 2013

I haven't been so confused about something since Matt Bomer didn't get casted as Christian Grey. #robbed #50shades — Liz Davis (@lizdavismusic) September 18, 2013

I still want Matt Bomer or Paul Walker to be Christian Grey. I'm not getting over this — Pender Nolind (@pennnn_hn) September 19, 2013

So tell us, what do you think of Bomer's next movie screen role?

Plus, see some of InStyle's Men of Style!

MORE:• InStyle's #TIFF13 Portrait Studio• The Best Red Carpet Moments from TIFF13• See This Summer’s Biggest Movie Premieres!