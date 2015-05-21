Hottie Alert: Matt Bomer Shows Off His Rock-Hard Abs on the Beach

It looks like we don't have to wait until Magic Mike XXL hits theaters to check out Matt Bomer's sexy abs. The actor hit the beach sans shirt in Hawaii this week, where he soaked up the sun alongside his husband Simon Halls. For the outing, Bomer, 37, stripped down to a pair of colorful striped swimtrunks that expertly showed off his chiseled body. He topped off his look with mirrored aviator sunglasses, and carried a beach hat for good measure.

We expect to see much more of the star's rippling muscles in the near future—Bomer will reprise his role as the exotic dancer Ken in Magic Mike XXL, which hits theaters July 1.

