Mathieu Mirano’s Runway Shoes: Sketch to Reality

Who needs the sky when you can look down and see the stars on Mathieu Mirano’s galactic gold-flecked ankle booties? For his fall 2013 presentation during New York Fashion Week, the designer debuted these gold-toe capped stiletto heels, and shared this sketch exclusively with InStyle.com so we could see his process. "If NASA ever redesigns their spacesuits to include a stiletto heel, these would be them," Mirano told InStyle.com of his footwear. NASA, are you listening?

