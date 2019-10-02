Mathew Knowles Reveals That He's Battling Breast Cancer

Mathew Knowles is opening up to Michael Strahan about his diagnosis with breast cancer, Entertainment Tonight reports. According to a tweet posted by the show, Knowles will have an exclusive sit-down with the former pro athlete to talk about his battle with breast cancer tomorrow morning. In a clip shared by GMA, Strahan asks the big question: "How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?"

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the mortality rate for men is higher than for female patients that have been diagnosed with the disease. Less than 1 percent of all breast cancer cases are men and males between the ages of 60 and 70 are most commonly affected. Knowles is 67.

Knowles, best known for managing pop supergroup Destiny's Child, retreated from the spotlight after Beyoncé went solo. Since then, he's been vocal about the group's (and his daughter's) success. Though they remain cordial, he no longer acts as his daughter's manager. Back in 2015, the news of Beyoncé severing ties with him professionally sparked rumors of a family feud. He refuted the claims, saying that the media was hungry for stories and he was focusing on a new career as a motivational speaker.

"These dangerous rumors defame my family name. They have no validity and hold no merit. There are many other important topics needing America's attention. No one needs more unnecessary negativity," he told ET at the time. "Media like this needs to get on higher ground. I, for one, am focusing on lectures and seminars that help people achieve something positive and achieve better lives."

Knowles shared an image with his followers, telling them that more details would be revealed on the show.

Beyoncé hasn't commented on the news of her father's diagnosis.