Math + Fashion = Genius! Shop These Geometric Jewelry Picks Inspired by the Runways

From circles and polygons to minimalist linear shapes, geometry saturated the spring runways in the form of gold jewelry . With striking interpretations like Cushnie et Ochs’s concentric circle collar or the undulating wave earrings at Loewe, these pieces perfectly blend simple silhouettes and bold design. But forget the textbooks and equations; we make it easy for you to incorporate this trend into your everyday wardrobe. Shop our selection of jewelry that are sure to show off your "right angle."

Courtesy

Clockwise from top left: ModCloth necklace, $18.99, modcloth.com; Tory Burch earrings, $95, saksfifthavenue.com; Ariel Gordon ring, $160, maxandchloe.com; Rachel Zoe bangle set, $175, shop.nordstrom.com; Jennifer Zeuner necklace, $198, bergdorfgoodman.com.

Courtesy

Clockwise from top left: Alexis Bittar necklace, $495, neimanmarcus.com; Jules Smith ring, $45, shopbop.com; Tom Binns earrings, $350.53, farfetch.com; Jennifer Fisher cuff, $285, stylebop.com; Maria Black ring, $175, net-a-porter.com.

Courtesy

Clockwise from top left: Rebecca Taylor cuff, $240, rebeccataylor.com; Mateo ring, $410, mateonewyork.com; Topshop cuff, $22, us.topshop.com; Club Monaco collar, $329, clubmonaco.com.

Courtesy

Clockwise from top left: T Tahari earrings, $30, bloomingdales.com; Vince Camuto ring, $28, lordandtaylor.com; Vita Fede cuff, $525, madisonlosangeles.com; TomTom collar, $310, marissacollections.com.

