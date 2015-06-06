Rent Your Maternity Clothes (and Save Big!) Through These Savvy Sites

A jam-packed summer of weddings, barbecues, birthday parties, and weekend vacays calls for some serious wardrobe updates. Read: Not ideal for your changing body when you're expecting.

Instead of swapping with friends for dated maternity clothes or hitting up your husband's closet for some oversized button-downs, try renting instead. We rounded up the sites that'll make dressing for your bump a cinch.

Borrow For Your Bump: Founded by a former finance professional, BFYB accounts for all of life’s whereabouts from cocktail dresses to business suit rentals. To make things even simpler, its sister site Bump Love Club offers customizable boxes of 10 items personally styled to fit your needs and pre-packaged maternity basics from white tanks to LBDs ($39-$150).

Le Tote: Currently only renting contemporary everyday attire, Le Tote provides a subscription service for $49/month. To account for expectant mothers, they are launching a maternity subscription service this fall for $59/month. “Now, our customers can continue to use LE TOTE seamlessly through every life event”, shared Co-Founder, Brett Northart. Can’t wait? Shop this maternity friendly collection curated especially for InStyle readers!

Mine For Nine: Founder, Marisa B. Moss’ team showcases the latest maternity styles from up-and-coming designers around the world. Stay radiant with designs from Mother en Vogue, Paige Maternity, and more.

Try them out using "INSTYLE20" for an additional 20% off your purchase from each site!

