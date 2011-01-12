Maternity Style: The Best Dressed Pregnant Celebrities

Getty Images
Anne L. Fritz
Jan 12, 2011 @ 10:54 am

Natalie Portman's maternity style is evolving on the red carpet. Last night, the Black Swan star (and February cover girl!) wore a halter-style Vena Cava sheath to the premiere of her latest film, No Strings Attached, and she recently wore a Vionnet dress with studded collar and cuffs to the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala and a Jason Wu silk chiffon tiered dress at the People’s Choice Awards. As Portman's pregnancy progresses—and she gears up to walk the Golden Globes red carpet this Sunday—she has plenty of well-dressed celebrity moms to take style cues from. Check out the best dressed pregnant celebrities in the gallery. Tell us: What are your favorite maternity looks?

