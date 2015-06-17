The Cutest (and Trendiest!) Matching Mother/Daughter Swimwear

Shopping for bathing suits can be tricky—and frankly, not so fun. (Don't worry, we've got you covered with our swimwear shopping guide.) But what makes the process much more exciting and all the sweeter is when you can pick up a look-alike style for your little one. There are some brands that make matching mommy-and-me swimsuits, like Marysia and Mara Hoffman (both pictured above), but you can also easily DIY it.

The key is to look for matching details and trends, like colorblocking and gingham prints, which don't even have to be the same color to make a statement. Read on to shop mother/daughter swimsuits (and rash guards!) and prepare to get a flurry of "awws" coming at you from half way down the beach. Oh, and can you imagine how many "likes" a photo of you and your tot in matching swimsuits will get on Instagram?

Shop the suits above (from left): Mara Hoffman girl's harvest print one piece, $99; marahoffman.com. Mara Hoffman women's harvest print one piece, $230; net-a-porter.com. Marysia girl's leopard print one piece, $125; marysiaswim.com. Maryisa women's leopard print bikini, $201; largodrive.com.

Pom-Pom Embellished

Shop it: PilyQ girl's pom-pom one-piece, $44; nordstrom.com. Princesse Tamtam women's one-piece, $80; madewell.com.

Gingham Print

Shop it: J.Crew girl's one-piece, $53; jcrew.com. Solid and Striped women's one-piece, $158; shopbop.com.

Fringed

Shop it: Carter's girl's one-piece, $38; carters.com. Calypso St. Barth women's one-piece, $225; calypsostbarth.com.

Crocheted

Shop it: Forever 21 girl's two-piece, $20; forever21.com. She Made Me women's bikini, $195; net-a-porter.com.

Colorblocked

Shop it: Billabong girl's two-piece, $50; nordstrom.com. Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters women's top, $14, ae.com, and bottom, $10; ae.com.

One-Shouldered & Ruffled

Shop it: Jessica Simpson girl's tankini, $44; nordstrom.com. Lisa Marie Fernandez one-piece, $536; mytheresa.com.

Striped Rash Guards

Shop it: Boden girl's rash guard, $28; bodenusa.com. Lands' End women's rash guard, $39; landsend.com.

