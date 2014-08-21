Master the Stack: Adorn Your Hair with Bobby Pins

Overteased, oversprayed, overworked—we're so over it. All you really need to breathe life into your tired old hairstyles this fall is a handful of bobby pins. And they shouldn't be used just to anchor your do—they should be used to adorn it. To give you the courage to let them all hang out, we turned to master stylist Odile Gilbert, who polished up models at Zac Posen, to customize a trio of stacks.

CHRISTINE BLACKBURNE

Mix ColorsPart hair in the middle, then place three pins over each each. Contrast colors for an unexpected pop.DCNL assorted-color bobby pins (magenta), $4 for 20, sallybeauty.com; Melody Fashion Accessory bobby pins (blue), $4 for 24, rickysnyc.com.

CHRISTINE BLACKBURNE

Crisscross ’emFor a modern updo, twist hair into a loose bun or chignon, then crisscross gold or silver pins around the back, below your knot.MetaGrip Premium mini bobby pins in Blonde, $3 for 36; sallybeauty.com.

CHRISTINE BLACKBURNE

Line ’em UpAt the Zac Posen show Gilbert created sleek waves, then juxtaposed the retro style with black pins alongside the models' heads.Goody Colour Collection black bobby pins, $4 for 50; target.com.

Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic; JB Lacroix/WireImage

On the Red CarpetActresses Julianne Hough and Kate Mara gave hair an edge with layered bobby pins that were virtually undetectable from the front. Hough's longtime hairstylist Riawna Capri honored the punk-theme at last year's MET Gala, while Kate Mara's crown-like bobby pins added a 1950s flip to her bob for the Season 2 premiere of House of Cards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

