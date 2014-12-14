Mason Disick Turns 5! Check Out Mom's (Kourtney Kardashian's) Chic Maternity Style

Happy birthday, Mason Disick! The adorable son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick turns five today; the precocious 5-year-old has an important role in his family: acting as big brother to Penelope and soon-to-be baby brother. Kourtney, pregnant with her third child (she's expecting a boy!), is known for her chic maternity style, which is mostly documented on the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons. In honor of Mason's birthday, we're taking a look at mom Kourtney's best maternity outfits through the years.

