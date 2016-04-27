Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick Is Already a "Creative Genius"

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have quite the budding artist on their hands. Proud Grandma Kris Jenner took to Instagram today to share a snap of her grandson Mason Disick, and not only does it show off his impressive drawing skills, but it also showcases his edgy haircut.

In the photo, the 6-year-old is sitting at a table sketching a colorful picture of what looks to be some type of creature or alien. "My Boo's a creative genius #mason #grandparentsday #grandson #love #proudgrandma #lovie," Jenner captioned the 'gram along with an artist palette emoji.

My Boo's a creative genius 🎨 #mason #grandparentsday #grandson #love #proudgrandma #lovie A photo posted by @krisjenner on Apr 27, 2016 at 9:50am PDT

But this isn't the first time we've seen Mason's artistic talents in action. Kourtney recently posted a Snapchat of her little boy creating a very similar but much larger picture on a whiteboard. Check it out below.