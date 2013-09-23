These Mashed Yellow Turnips with Crispy Shallots Are the Perfect Side Dish

"I love the contrast of textures, from the creamy turnips to the crunchy shallots," says Food Network Star Ina Garten about this delicious side dish. Prepping this for your next fête? The day before, cook and mash the turnips and crisp the shallot. Reheat the turnips before dinner is served, and your guests will thank you afterwards. Read on for the recipe.

Mashed Yellow Turnips with Crispy Shallots

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1½ cups light olive oil or vegetable oil

3 tbsp unsalted butter

5–6 shallots, peeled and sliced into thin rings

2 large yellow turnips (rutabagas), about 4 lbs Kosher salt

1 cup whole milk

6 tbsp (¾ stick) salted butter

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Heat oil and unsalted butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat until it reaches 220°F (use a candy thermometer to measure, says Garten). Reduce heat to low, add shallots, and cook until they are a rich golden brown, 30–40 minutes. The temperature should stay below 260°F. Stir shallots occasionally to make sure they brown evenly. Remove them from the oil-butter with a slotted spoon, drain well, and spread out on paper towels to cool. Once shallots have dried and crisped, they can be covered and stored at room temperature for several days.

2. Peel turnips to remove waxy skins and cut into generous 1-inch chunks. Place them in a saucepan with water to cover and add 1 tsp salt. Bring to a boil and then lower heat to simmer; cover and cook until turnips are easily pierced by a paring knife, about 35 minutes. Drain.

3. In a separate saucepan, heat milk and salted butter over low heat until butter has melted and milk just begins to simmer.

4. Purée turnips in several batches in a food processor fitted with the steel blade. With the motor running, add melted butter and milk in a steady stream. The turnips should be smooth.

5. Return purée to saucepan, season with 1 tsp salt and pepper, and reheat, stirring over medium heat. Serve piping hot, sprinkled generously with crispy shallots.

