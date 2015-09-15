A New Mary Poppins Movie Is in the Works at Disney

Despite being "practically perfect in every way" the first time around, everyone's favorite nanny is getting a reboot.

More than 50 years after the original Mary Poppins movie stole our hearts, Disney is reportedly working on a follow-up to the 1964 film. According to Entertainment Weekly, the new live-action musical will be set in London 20 years after the classic tale that won Julie Andrews her first Oscar, and will explore Poppins's continued adventures with the Banks family from P.L. Travers's seven later books.

Rob Marshall, who directed Into the Woods and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides for Disney, and producers John DeLuca and Marc Platt are set to lead the project, while the songwriting team from Hairspray and Smash—Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman—will reportedly compose new original songs as well the score.

As we learned from Disney's 2013 movie Saving Mr. Banks, starring Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson, Travers had turbulent relationship with Walt Disney over the adaptation of the original. However, according to EW, the studio and director are working with the full support of her estate on the project.

