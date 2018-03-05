Everything We Know So Far About Mary Poppins Returns

The 2018 Oscars were already an exciting night, but viewers were in for quite the treat at the beginning of the live broadcast, when the first official trailer for Mary Poppins Returns aired during a commercial break.

The teaser trailer showed Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack, flying a kite during a windy day with the kids when Mary Poppins flies down from the sky. “In a place we hold dear where wonder once lived,” the trailer reads. “But soon from above a new story begins.”

“Mary Poppins, it is wonderful to see you,” two adults declare, surprised. “Yes it is, isn’t it,” Poppins, replies as she gazes in the mirror, giving us the glorious first close-up look at Emily Blunt as the iconic Disney character.

The movie doesn’t hit theaters until Christmas, but we know a bit more about the film than was revealed in the first trailer. For one, Blunt and Miranda aren’t the only big-name stars. Meryl Streep will play Topsy, while Colin Firth plays William Weatherall Wilkins. Dick Van Dyke will appear as Mr. Dawes Jr., while Angela Lansbury will play the Balloon Lady.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film takes place 25 years after the original, which came out in 1964, and is based on P.L. Travers’s beloved books. In Mary Poppins Returns, Mary returns to 1930s London to visit grown-up Jane (played by Emily Mortimer) and Michael Banks (played by Ben Whishaw).

Back in April 2017, we saw the first photos of Blunt and Miranda in character on set in London, and it became clear the casting is practically perfect. Of course it helps that Blunt has the support of the original Mary Poppins, Julie Andrews. She reportedly replied, “Oh, wonderful!” when director Rob Marshall told her the news.

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters Christmas 2018.