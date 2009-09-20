Mary-Louise Parker Dishes on her Emmys Gown

While attending Tommy Hilfiger's fashion show in New York last week, Mary-Louise Parker revealed who designed the dress she'll be wearing to the Emmy Awards tonight: "I am wearing Zac Posen," the Best Actress nominee told us, but the look is not quite complete. "We are still working on the shoes," she said. "It's a long time to stand!" Will she wear something fresh off the runway from Posen's Spring 2010 collection? Check back tonight at 6:45 EST to find out, plus more live coverage of the 2009 Emmy Awards.

