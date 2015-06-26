Mary Lambert Speaks Out in Celebration of Gay Pride Week

New York's most fashionable headed to the Lower East Side last night for a celebration in honor of Pride Week 2015. The kick-off event at Kiehl's flagship store, in collaboration with NYC Pride, was hosted by singer-songwriter and LGBT activist Mary Lambert who expressed awe at how society's attitudes have evolved over the past couple decades. “Where gay rights has come from 1995 to 2015 is insane," she told InStyle. "The extreme way our country is shifting socially is incredible to be a part of.” As a featured artist on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s gay-rights anthem, “Same Love,” Lambert has certainly done her part to make an impact. “I think I’ve been preparing my whole life for this—[to] really effect change," she said, "to just feel like I can reach the world in a positive way.”

