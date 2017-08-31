You Guys, Mary-Kate Olsen Just Cracked a Rare Smile

This month’s solar eclipse has been said to spark change and, guys, we’re starting to witness the natural phenomenon’s power.

You know Mary-Kate Olsen, right? She’s Ashley Olsen’s other half, the actress formerly best known as Michelle Tanner on Full House, and, of course, one of the women responsible for the success of her and her sister’s mega beloved fashion lines The Row and Elizabeth and James.

Another fact? She rarely smiles in public. When we spot Mary-Kate on the red carpet, she maintains a super poised, quite serious demeanor, one that matches whatever chic thing she steps out in for rare occasions. Even as a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding, she does not give in to temptation, posing for the cameras with as little emotion as possible.

We get it. When you know your camera-ready face, why change? But on Wednesday, hell may as well have frozen over. Mary-Kate smiled! No fake news here. The talent headed to the Hampton Classic Horse Show and was photographed cheesin’ it from cheek to cheek as she kept it casual in sunglasses, a cute black leather backpack, and a puffer-like coat.

MATT AGUDO/INSTARimages.com

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Got Media-Trained by Mary-Kate and Ashley

So why could she possibly have been so happy? In case you forgot, Olsen is a major fan of all things equestrian. In fact, she rides herself! And did so at the Classic just a few days ago.

This is a good day.