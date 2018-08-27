Ashley Olsen Compared Her Relationship with Mary-Kate to Being Married

While 10-year-old me is still recovering from shopper’s fatigue over the Mary-Kate and Ashley Walmart collection, the Olsen twins, now 32, have since found much, much bigger (and more expensive) fish to fry.

In 2006, the former child stars launched luxury fashion brand The Row, a collaboration that has since earned them four CFDA awards and heaps of critical and commercial praise.

The label is now making its foray into menswear, going against the grain of the message tee and floral hoodie-dominated industry by producing finely tailored suits and separates.

Despite the sisters’ (unfortunate, though understandable) reluctance to revisit their days of pre-teen movie stardom, they can admit those years did help to inform their careers today.

“Our whole lives we spent most of our time in fittings,” Mary-Kate told the Wall Street Journal. “Because we’re so petite, we had to cut clothes to our size.”

And though their decades of teamwork have no doubt contributed to their success, Ashley says their working relationship is still in flux, and even compared it to “a marriage and a partnership.”

“It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate,” Ashley continued. “We have had ups and downs.”

That being said, no business decision goes un agreed upon. “We do everything together,” Ashley confirms, her sentiment reinforced by Mary-Kate: “We came out of the womb doing that.”

While their professional lives are in-line, it seems Mary-Kate and Ashley’s personal lives may be at a point of divergence.

Mary-Kate, who wed French banker Olivier Sarkozy (and brother to former French President, Nicolas) in 2015, deems N.Y.C. her home, while Ashley is considering a move to Los Angeles.

If you're wondering why we've received so few updates on the once ubiquitous twins over the past decade, know that their desire for privacy infiltrates both the personal and professional. “We’re not product pushers,” Ashley explains. “I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up — we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing .... It’s not really our approach.”

Cool, guess we’ll just catch up at the mall later …