Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Line Elizabeth and James to Launch Handbags

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s line Elizabeth and James will now offer handbags! The design duo created bags for their pricier luxury brand The Row, and now they’re set to launch an expansive collection for Elizabeth and James. Ranging in price from $125 to $625 dollars, the collection will include satchels, messenger bags, backpacks, as well as small leather goods made of luxe materials such as New Zealand lamb skin and soft Italian haircrow (as seen on the black drawstring back to the right). Get ready to shop the collection when it hits stores this July.

Plus, see the stars who love their designs!

MORE:• Runway Looks We Love: The Row• Mary-Kate and Ashley Launching a Scent• Olsens Win Big at 2012 CFDAs