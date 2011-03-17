Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Crocodile Sunglasses

The Row designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen added a new material to their sunglasses lineup for spring—crocodile! The twins collaborated with British designer Linda Farrow for a collection of shades that incorporate crocodile and leather materials in the arms of the frames, a first for the pair. “It’s about combining the allure and quality of the past with a modern aesthetic,” Ashley said. Prices for the collection range from $442 to $874, and all styles are now available on TheRow.com. Add this to their growing list of recent news—their label also just got nominated for the Swarovski Award for Womenswear by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which recognizes emerging design talent. Click through the gallery to see the sunglasses.