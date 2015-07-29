Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Still Considering a Fuller House Appearance

Don't count Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen out just yet. Netflix's chief content officer revealed that the twins haven't made a final decision on a Fuller House appearance. [ET Online]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. It's official! Queen Latifah and Mary J. Blige are going to ease on down the yellow brick road in NBC's The Wiz Live! [People]

2. Move over, Grumpy Cat, and make room for our newest obsession: Earl the Grumpy Puppy. [Yahoo]

3. Watch Jaden Smith roam the streets of Italy in his creative "Scarface" music video. [YouTube]

4. Miranda Lambert is paying it forward by launching her own scholarship, which will reward a female musician $40,000. [Billboard]

5. Don't forget to set a reminder on your calendar. You don't want to miss Friday's blue moon. [Time]