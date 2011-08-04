Mary J. Blige's New Perfume: My Life Blossom

Mary J. Blige is following up her best-selling My Life perfume with the launch of My Life Blossom next week! The new scent contains bright floral notes of gardenia, mandarin, white freesia and orange flower, and will launch exclusively on HSN August 13th for $55 per bottle. For every purchase, one dollar will be donated to The Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now, a charity founded by Mary J. Blige that offers women scholarships and grants. For more celebrity fragrances, check out InStyle’s handy A-Z Guide in the gallery below.

