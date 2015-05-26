Remembering the Compelling Work of Celebrated Photographer Mary Ellen Mark

Whether snapping Hollywood's biggest stars on movie sets or shooting streets kids in India to address major social issues, pioneering photojournalist Mary Ellen Mark always took the same approach—to keep it real. Best known for her striking portraiture and in-depth documentary projects, Mark passed away on Monday in New York City, TIME reports. She was 75.

"Photograph the world as it is," she once said. "There is nothing more interesting than reality." And influential she was: During her career she published 18 books, received the 2014 Lifetime Achievement in Photography Award from the George Eastman House, and the Outstanding Contribution Photography Award from the World Photography Organization.

In remembrance, see some of Mark's work for InStyle below.

Jane Fonda:

Leelee Sobieski:

Chloë Sevigny:

Joanne Woodward and Allison Janney:

