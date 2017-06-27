Marvel Is Releasing a Spider-Man Accessories Collection with Charlotte Olympia 

Calling all comic book fans—we've got exciting news for you!

The British fashion company Charlotte Olympia is collaborating with Marvel to create a Spider-Man accessories collection, and this is one team up you won't want to miss.

The hero-worthy line will combine Charlotte Olympia's signature cat purses and shoes with a special Spidey twist. The five designs are available for both women and kids, so little superheroes can also run around in style.

Marvel has had fashion lines with other brands before, but this one combines a quirky fashion aesthetic with a quirky superhero, and really what more could we ask for?

Charlotte Olympia revealed to fans on Instagram that the accessories will be available starting July 5, so if your Spidey sense is tingling, you'll have to be patient.

The fashion company has only been designing and selling sneakers in collections for two years now, which makes this jet black pair of web-themed sneakers included in the line even more special.

If it seems like you're caught in the Charlotte Olympia x Marvel web after seeing these accessories, be sure to keep an eye out for the collection on their website in July.