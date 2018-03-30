Martha Stewart Wearing a Little Black Dress in This Very '80s Photo Will Make You Do a Double Take

Forget Martha Stewart's freshly baked chocolate chip cookies and a standout Thanksgiving meal.

Before Stewart became the badass homemaking entrepreneur she is, the 76-year-old household name was in fact a model trying to pay her way through college. Our girl even made her way to Paris.

“It was really fun,” she once told a fan while discussing her gigs. “We worked really, really hard. We did photography during the daytime and maybe a show and then at night when the couture dresses were available for photography we then worked all night modeling the couture.”

If you need evidence, look no further than her Instagram feed. This week, Stewart shared a fabulous throwback of herself looking like something that indeed could pose in a couture dress. Martha in a sexy, strapless LBD? It happened, and it appears to be straight out of the ‘80s. “Wish it was taken last month!!!” she wrote as the caption.

During an interview with the Today show on Friday, Stewart talked about the glorious photo. “That’s what I look like when I go out,” she said, adding that it was an image from a “boring photo shoot.”

That’s humble Stewart at her finest.