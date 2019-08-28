Did Martha Stewart Just Throw Shade at Gwyneth Paltrow?

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop may be more popular than ever, but not everyone is a fan. Martha Stewart, as it turns out, is decidedly not going to be seen at a Goop summit anytime soon.

On an episode of Alex Rodriguez’s podcast, The Corp, Stewart was asked, “How would you describe what Gwyneth Paltrow is doing today versus what Martha Stewart created years ago?”

"I don't follow Goop," she replied. "Sometimes I look at products that she’s selling … I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs … if they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars. If they have a good idea, I want them to be able to succeed. So, good luck, Gwyneth."

It's not the first time Stewart has made eyebrow-raising comments about Paltrow. Back in 2013, she threw shade at Goop during an interview with Bloomberg TV.

"Gwyneth, for example, has a book on the best-seller list. She must be doing something right. She's a charming, pretty person who has a feeling for lifestyle," she said at the time. "She wants to be a lifestyle arbiter. Fine. Good. I think I started this whole category of lifestyle."

In another interview with Porter magazine, she said about Paltrow, "She just needs to be quiet. She's a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn't be trying to be Martha Stewart."

In response, Paltrow sarcastically told Us Weekly, "No one has ever said anything bad about me before, so I'm shocked and devastated. I'll try to recover."

"If I'm really honest, I'm so psyched that she sees us as competition," Paltrow added. "I'm so psyched. I really am. At this point in my life I don't take it personally."