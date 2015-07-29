Is a Married with Children Spin-Off in the Works?

We've been hearing rumors of a Married … with Children spin-off for quite a while now, so naturally, after seeing TV siblings David Faustino and Christina Applegate laughing it up at the premiere of Vacation instantly stirred up even more spin-off rumors. Applegate plays a wife and mother of two sons in her latest film, but admitted to E News, "Kelly Bundy probably has like 10 kids. I'm sure of it." We can only imagine for now, but how cool would it be to see what Bud Bundy's sister is up to or how her carefree '90s style has evolved?

RELATED: Christina Applegate Fights, Runs, and Walks to Rid the World of Cancer

Well, it looks like we won't have to wait too long for an update on the Bundy family, because Faustino confirmed to E News that the rumored spin-off is in fact still in the works. "Sony has it. They're excited about it," he revealed, and went on to say, "They're working out some legal issues that we hope they work out." Faustino even confirmed who we can expect to see in the potential spin-off explaining, "The whole cast, including Christina, is down to do little bits in it." Hopefully everything works out smoothly, and we'll be able to watch the dysfunctional, yet hilarious family on our televisions once again.

PHOTOS: Christina Applegate's Changing Looks