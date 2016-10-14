Adam Levine Rocks Out in a Crazy Bug Costume in Maroon 5's "Don't Wanna Know" Music Video

Now this is one amazing Pokémon Go parody.

Maroon 5 just dropped their new music for "Don't Wanna Know," and it's basically a live version of the hit mobile game. The short features lead singer Adam Levine and his bandmates dressed in crazy creature-like costumes constantly running from kids who are trying to capture them. And the video isn't short on celebrity cameos—Sarah Silverman, Ed Helms, and Vince Vaughn all make appearances.

But the band members weren't the only ones excited about the release. Levine's model wife Behati Prinsloo, who just gave birth to the couple's first child a few weeks ago, took to Instagram to share a throwback snap from the video shoot. "TB to my bun still in the oven and the boys running for their lives hehe go check out the new video #DONTWANNAKNOW @maroon5 @vevo," she captioned the hilarious photo of her and Maroon 5's lead guitarist James Valentine.

TB to my bun still in the oven and the boys running for their lifes hehe 👾 go check out the new video #DONTWANNAKNOW @maroon5 @vevo A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:26am PDT

RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Shares Super Hot Shirtless Photo of Her "Baby Daddy" Adam Levine

VIDEO: 11 Times Behati Prinsloo Showed Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram

Watch the full music video for "Don't Wanna Know" by clicking on the image above.