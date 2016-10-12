Listen to Maroon 5's New Single "Don't Wanna Know" Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Maroon 5 fans who've been in "Misery" since the band released their last album V in 2014, the wait is officially over.

Late Tuesday night, the successful music group dropped their new single "Don't Wanna Know," and the catchy song is giving us major beach vibes.

The track's tropical island–inspired rhythm creates a sound that's decidedly different from the band's music. Frontman Adam Levine sings, "Do you think of me? Of what we used to be? Is it better now that I'm not around? My friends are actin' strange, they don't bring up your name. Are you happy now?" over a cruisy beat before launching into the chorus.

"Don't Wanna Know" also features a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, who raps a verse. "No more police stop. No more hashtag boo'd up screenshots. No more tryin' make me jealous on your birthday. You know just how I make you better on your birthday."

Listen to the full song in the video at top.

The song's music video is set to premiere Friday, Oct. 14, on the Today show. Considering how the director is David Dobkin, the genius behind the group's smash hit video "Sugar," we've got high hopes.