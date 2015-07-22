You Can Still Nab Carrie's Sex and the City Bachelorette Pad Chair

New York’s most fabulous single lady has been our go-to girl for all things love, life, and fashion since Season 1 of the HBO hit Sex and the City, and now you can now channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw by getting the look of her Upper East Side abode.

Courtesy

Lydia Marks of Marks & Frantz—and the set decorator of the SATC movies—recently released a version of the “Carrie" chair straight from the film so you can bring the Carrie lifestyle into your own home (pictured, above). The sexy peek-a-boo chair blends contemporary colors with cool cutouts, for a price of $3,950. The perfect chair for skimming through magazines, blogging about a catastrophic first date, or a simple spot to dig into some Chinese food, the trendy feminine style is designed to fit all of your needs. You can get this stylish chair online from Edward Ferrell + Lewis Mittman or try out the versatile settee (pictured, below, $6,650; ef-lm.com) for when your friend equivalent of Charlotte, Miranda, or Samantha stops by.

Courtesy

