Mark Zuckerburg Is Taking Two Months of Paternity Leave

Mark Zuckerberg is a total modern day dad.

Although he's the CEO of Facebook, the business mogul isn't letting that stop him from putting his family first. Zuckerberg announced Friday on the social networking site that just as he did with his and wife Priscilla Chan's first daughter, Maxima, he will be taking two months of paternity leave when their second daughter arrives as well.

"I will always be grateful I could spend so much time with her in the first months of her life," he said about his paternity leave with Max in the post. "Our new daughter is coming soon, and I'm planning to take two months of paternity leave again."

This time, he said he is going to "take advantage of Facebook's option to take leave in parts." For starters, he'll take a month off when the baby is born, and then he'll spend the month of December at home with his family too. "I'm looking forward to bonding with our new little one and taking Max on adventures," he continued, before harping on his company's stellar benefits for moms and dads.

Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

"At Facebook, we offer four months of maternity and paternity leave because studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, it's good for the entire family," he continued. "And I'm pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back."

Given that paternity leave (especially that amount of time) is still a growing trend, Zuckerberg is setting a big example for companies and giving a huge incentive to dads-to-be.