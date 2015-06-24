You Won't Believe What Mark Wahlberg Did to Prank Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried may have started the battle, but Mark Wahlberg put an end to their epic prank war when the Ted actor cleverly staged a petnapping of Seyfried's beloved dog, Finn. [MTV]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. J.K. Rowling took fans into the past as she revealed new details on Harry Potter's backstory via her Pottermore website. [Time]

2. The Stonewall Inn, an iconic N.Y.C. bar that became a symbol in the fight against LGBT repression, was officially granted landmark status. [CNN]

3. Seattle got a makeover! The city unveiled new rainbow-colored crosswalks to mark Pride Week. See them here. [The Seattle Times]

4. Seinfeld lovers can now visit Jerry Seinfeld's (fictional) New York apartment thanks to Hulu's pop-up remake. [The Hollywood Reporter]

5. Aw! For the first time this year a giant panda gave birth to twins, and they are so adorable. [People]