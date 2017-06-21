Mark Wahlberg's 13-Year-Old Daughter Is Dating—and He's Really Not Into it

Mark Wahlberg isn’t a regular dad; he’s a cool dad—well, most of the time at least…

A true family man, the actor and former underwear model is constantly gushing about his four children in interviews or on social media.

Wahlberg’s oldest, Ella Rae, is 13 years old and approaching the realm of every parent’s nightmare: the dating zone.

“Nobody is a good type or sort,” the actor told ET when describing his reaction to his daughter’s foray into dating. “For me, you know, I'm super overprotective,” Wahlberg admitted.

However wary he may be, Marky-Mark will be the first to admit that his daughter’s beau is a worthy match. “He's just a very nice, young, smart boy who is very polite and well prepared,” he said.

Regardless of how uncool it is that her dad is publicly talking about her dating life (very), Ella Rae still seems to be quite the daddy’s girl. The pair celebrated Father’s Day together on Sunday, an occasion Wahlberg celebrated by posting a portrait of him and his oldest on Instagram.

So glad to be able to spend Father's Day with my daughter and missing my other three kids (and wife)! Happy Father's Day to all dads everywhere! #family A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Toooo sweet, Mark!