Mark Consuelos Went All Out for Kelly Ripa's Birthday 

It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa is having a pretty incredible 49th birthday. She’s received everything from a room filled with birthday balloons to a Fudgie the Whale Carvel cake, but her husband Mark Consuelos’s gifting blitz really took the, uh, you know …

The Riverdale star began inundating the TV host with white gardenias on her "bday eve." “Best husband ever,” Ripa captioned a shot of the arrangement (or some of it, at least). Ripa shared a whopping seven photos of the many, many flowers to her Instagram story.

But Consuelos’s birthday extravaganza wasn’t limited to romantic (and fragrant) gestures alone. The actor, 48, posted a 10-photo gallery in honor of his wife’s special day, sharing both childhood pictures of Ripa and recent shots of the two of them. “Happy Birthday to my Fave..I’m really glad you were born.. Because let’s face it, if you weren’t , I would’ve been married 3 or 4 times by now,” Consuelos joked in his caption. “Which would’ve been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations. Anyway, happy birthday sweetie.”

“Thank you sweetie heartfelt,” Ripa responded.

We’re wishing Kelly a wonderful and carb-filled birthday.