Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Went After Her Body Shamers

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are currently living it up on vacation. While we suffered through storm after storm on the east coast, the parents of three were snapping sexy photos of one another on the beach.

Over the weekend, Consuelos posted a photo of his bikini-clad wife, writing, “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave … ” While many fans were quick to comment on the 47-year-old’s incredibly toned body, others took issue with her age, writing that she shouldn’t be wearing a bikini. I mean, obviously that’s insane. If I looked like this in a bikini, I’d wear one every single day of my life, rain or shine.

Anyway, the 46-year-old Riverdale actor let the remarks simmer for a while, but he eventually addressed the haters with a cutting message in the comments.

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, not I’m not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire. As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways,” Consuelos began. “She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now … thanks for allowing me to express myself.”

instagram/instasuelos

He added a second comment directed at Ripa as well: “I love you @kellyripa… keep killing it.”

instagram/instasuelos

We have a feeling bodyshamers will think twice the next time they want to disparage the hardworking host.