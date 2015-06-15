Mariska Hargitay Meets the Other Olivia Benson: Taylor Swift's Adorable Cat

It's been almost one year to the day since Taylor Swift first introduced the world to her ridiculously cute kitten Olivia Benson, famously named after Mariska Hargitay's character on Law & Order: SVU. (Her other cat goes by Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo's role on Grey's Anatomy.) Since then, Hargitay and Swift have become buds, with Hargitay posting a pic of herself wearing a cat collar with Olivia's name on it and even landing a role in Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video.

Now, everything has finally come full circle: Hargitay stopped by Swift's concert in Philadelphia Saturday night, and the tiny Scottish Fold got to meet her namesake backstage:

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 13, 2015 at 10:10pm PDT

"Things are going well so far," Swift says in the video as she captures Hargitay buttering up the kitty with treats.

Your move, Ellen!

