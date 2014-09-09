Mariska Hargitay Jokingly Responds to Being the Namesake of Taylor Swift's Cat

You might recall that a few months back, Taylor Swift adorably introduced the world to her cute and fluffy new pet—a white-haired, blue-eyed kitten—and we fell in love. Named Olivia Benson after Mariska Hargitay’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character, Swift's feline friend has since become a superstar in her own right after the songstress posted a video of the cat's first trip on an airplane.

Yesterday, Hargitay finally responded to the cat sharing a moniker with her famous TV role—and she did it in the most hilarious way possible. The actress posted an Instagram photo (above) of herself wearing a white cat collar featuring a heart-shaped "Olivia Benson" name tag. The caption read, "@taylorswift this came in the mail." And Hargitay also tacked on a bevy of priceless hashtags:

#WrongAddress #GotThisByCatccident #DontHaveACatniption #Collared #GonnaWearItAnyway #CatsOuttaTheBag #MeowliviaBenson #ScratchThat #PurrrfectName #TaylorMade #3MonthsLater #ALittleLateToThePawty #ThisCollarNeedsACat #PawAndOrder #OliviaBensonPetDetective.

Talk about amazing! Here's hoping that Hargitay will one day meet Swift's Olivia Benson (below) in real life.

Instagram/taylorswift

Want more Taylor Swift? See her best street style looks in our gallery.