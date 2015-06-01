Congrats! It's a Boy for Marisa Miller 

And the baby news continues. Congratulations are in order for Marisa Miller and her husband, Griffin Guess, who welcomed a healthy baby boy in Santa Cruz, California this past weekend.

Grayson Lee Bazyl Guess (below) is the second child for Miller (she also shares a son with ex-husband Jim Miller). The expanding family exclusively shared with People that they are extremely excited that their 2-year-old, Gavin Lee, will now have a little brother to grow up with. It looks like the parents have learned so much from their oldest. The supermodel also shared, "I felt very prepared for labor this time around. I was a little anxious as to when it would happen though. Having a toddler at home, you have more to organize to make sure everything is taken care of while you're gone at the hospital."

💙Grayson Lee💙 A photo posted by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on Jun 1, 2015 at 8:04am PDT

