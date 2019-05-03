Is Marion Cotillard Wearing Sunscreen or Masking at the Beach?

Marion Cotillard exudes French-girl cool without even trying (OK, maybe with a little help from her glam squad: makeup artist Christophe Danchaud and hairstylist Robert Vetica), but her latest outing merits a second look. The actor was spotted at the seaside, but it wasn't her bathing suit — wetsuit, in this case — that stole the show like a run-of-the-mill celebrity sighting. Instead, during what looks like a surf session, she was slathered with what appeared to be sunscreen, but very well could have been a deep-detoxing face mask or mime makeup.

The idea that it could be an impromptu oceanfront mask session isn't completely out of the question. French women famously have some sort of mystical je ne sais quoi when it comes to their skin-care routines, so much so that French pharmacy staples have become top-shelf standbys on this side of the Atlantic.

Image zoom Cap Ferret beach & News/MEGA

RELATED: Marion Cotillard's Changing Looks

And it's not completely out of the question for her to go full-on method actor, either. She's a Hollywood chameleon, having transformed herself for roles in the past. She made for a very convincing Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose and then came back down to Earth for grittier roles such as Dr. Leonora Orantes in Contagion and an actual French girl, Adriana, in Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris. A mime isn't too far off base, though the actor's IMDb page doesn't seem to have anything pointing to a silent film.

Sunscreen is important, however. And though Cotillard's method may be a little unusual — if it's sunscreen at all — it's better to be safe than sorry. SPF isn't a joke. Proper use of sunblock can keep premature signs of aging (like fine lines and wrinkles) away and even prevent skin cancer and sunburns.