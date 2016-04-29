Marion Cotillard's New Lady Dior Campaign Is Simply Dazzling

Who better to represent the City of Love than French beauty Marion Cotillard? Dior has once again tapped the 40-year-old stunner to star in the brand’s latest campaign—perhaps her most gorgeous to date.

Photographed by iconic lensman Peter Lindbergh, the wide-eyed brunette appears pacing about the scenic banks of Paris's Seine, where her natural beauty blends with the house’s neutral-tone coats and the city’s gloomy yet romantic gray skies. But Cotillard isn't the only star of the campaign: The Lady Dior handbag, seen in a metallic (above) as well as a black leather (below) version, takes center stage.

Courtesy of Dior

PHOTOS: 9 Chic Platforms to Elevate Your Spring Look

Feel like you need a better taste of the great French capital? We do too. In the behind-the-scenes video below, the actress comes to life, rocking the brand’s standout accessory and clearly letting a natural gust of wind work for the shots.

Oh, to be a Dior girl!